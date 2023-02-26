Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 883 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) by 1,576.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,282,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,166,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,863,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.7% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 303,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 34,150 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.1% during the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 213,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,781 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 50.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 69,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PGC opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $672.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average is $36.82. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $42.19.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $64.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group raised their price target on Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Insider Activity at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In related news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 750 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $29,707.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

