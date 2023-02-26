Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of LXP stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.83. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

(Get Rating)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.