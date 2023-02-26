Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 16,800.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 74.2% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE PAG opened at $143.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $155.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

