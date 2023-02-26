Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 205 Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nova were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 1.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 1.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 3.6% in the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVMI opened at $87.70 on Friday. Nova Ltd. has a 52-week low of $67.40 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nova to $123.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

