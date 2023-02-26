Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 277 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Avnet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avnet by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $45.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average is $41.98.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 13.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

