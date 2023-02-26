Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 289 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 377.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 649,656 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 4,343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 630,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after purchasing an additional 616,769 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,334,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 1,603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 291,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 274,301 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Ceridian HCM

Shares of CDAY opened at $72.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.92 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $407,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,082,581.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $302,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $407,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at $11,082,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,902 shares of company stock worth $1,547,255. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Stories

