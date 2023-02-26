Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.40% from the company’s previous close.

PWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $160.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.63. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

