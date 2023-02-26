Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.40% from the company’s previous close.
PWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.
Quanta Services Price Performance
Shares of PWR stock opened at $160.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.63. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services
Quanta Services Company Profile
Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quanta Services (PWR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.