QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 252.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the second quarter valued at $1,210,881,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,645,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,968,000 after buying an additional 1,477,985 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,944,000 after buying an additional 292,189 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 878.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,372,000 after buying an additional 779,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 828,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,433,000 after buying an additional 222,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

QDEL opened at $87.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.52. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $120.61.

QDEL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

