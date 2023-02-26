Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82. 19,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 37,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.82. The stock has a market cap of C$102.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. Regulus Resources Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

