Robert W. Baird Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to Neutral

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $320.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $400.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s previous close.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $441.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.92.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $297.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.79. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $297.00 and a one year high of $448.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading

