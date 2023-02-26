Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Saia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Saia by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Saia by 56.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Saia by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.57, for a total transaction of $1,051,880.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,311.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.57, for a total transaction of $1,051,880.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,311.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $2,695,630.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $10,488,381. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.82.

SAIA opened at $270.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.03 and a 1-year high of $306.40.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

