Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,740 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,135,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,890,000 after purchasing an additional 795,306 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 88.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 676,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,840,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 614,426 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SGMO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $6.42.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.97% and a negative net margin of 172.76%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

