Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $66.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.78. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

