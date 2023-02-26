Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,564 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Seagate Technology by 298.3% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 27,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Seagate Technology by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,670 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,170,000. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STX. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.58.

Insider Activity

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $66.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $106.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 55.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

