Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 296,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $13,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Sealed Air by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sealed Air by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after buying an additional 34,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.82.

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.7 %

Sealed Air stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $41.24 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Articles

