Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 207.02% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
NASDAQ STTK opened at $4.56 on Friday. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The company has a market cap of $193.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.28.
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
