Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 207.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

NASDAQ STTK opened at $4.56 on Friday. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The company has a market cap of $193.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STTK. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 52.9% in the first quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 1,241,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 429,500 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 27.7% in the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 221,282 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 418,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 183,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 181,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

