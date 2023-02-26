Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Price Performance

NYSE:SJR opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.07%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

