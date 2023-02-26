Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,436 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBNY. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 20.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 1,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 20,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 54.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $114.21 on Friday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.81 and a fifty-two week high of $350.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million. Research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

