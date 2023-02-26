Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Position Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 201,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX opened at $43.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average is $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $49.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKX. Cowen raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,061,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,061,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,467 shares of company stock worth $823,618 over the last ninety days. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.