SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 494,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SLM were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SLM by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in SLM by 1,958.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SLM by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLM opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $20.17.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.11 million. SLM had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 25.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLM shares. Compass Point lowered shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.