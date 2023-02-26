Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,725 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 38.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spotify Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

NYSE SPOT opened at $117.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.33. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $160.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.77.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

