SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $79.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

