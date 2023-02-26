Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Stantec were worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,580,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Stantec Stock Up 1.7 %

Stantec Increases Dividend

STN stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Stantec Profile

Stantec, Inc is engaged in the provision of general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings, Energy & Resources, Environment Services, Infrastructure, and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Featured Stories

