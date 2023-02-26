SVB Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 723,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 132,295 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of SVB Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $81,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $958.12 billion, a PE ratio of -348.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.08.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $636,276.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,586.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,394 shares of company stock worth $6,619,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

