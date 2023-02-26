Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives $94.80 Average PT from Analysts

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP stock opened at $75.76 on Friday. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $55.56 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $2,250,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 237,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

