Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,589,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,210 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TME. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,787 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 420.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,272,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,292,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,566 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,826,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.02.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Shares of TME opened at $7.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $9.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

