The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,228,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,205 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Chemours were worth $54,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,243 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Chemours by 39.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,605,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after acquiring an additional 452,857 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,500,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,234,000 after acquiring an additional 168,809 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chemours by 214.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after acquiring an additional 895,847 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Chemours Stock Down 0.6 %

Chemours Announces Dividend

Shares of CC opened at $33.75 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Featured Stories

