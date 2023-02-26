The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chemours by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chemours by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chemours by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,228,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,935,000 after acquiring an additional 198,205 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Chemours by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,605,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after acquiring an additional 452,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Chemours by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,500,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,234,000 after acquiring an additional 168,809 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CC. Bank of America raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

