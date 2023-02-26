The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 34.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNTG shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Pennant Group Stock Up 10.8 %

In related news, Director John G. Nackel acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $202,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,652 shares in the company, valued at $837,264.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $411.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.28.

About The Pennant Group

(Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.