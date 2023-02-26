Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 681.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 11.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.73. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $68.50 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.96%.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

