Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 71,908 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 524.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,908 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 115.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clean Energy Fuels

In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $61,960.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,254.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,254.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $45,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,523.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $8.65.

CLNE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.