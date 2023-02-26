Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.25.

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $372,672.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,426.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

LECO opened at $165.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $176.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.24.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.20 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.80%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

