Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $466,000 Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at about $68,549,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lumentum by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after acquiring an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,728,000 after purchasing an additional 20,036 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $105.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lumentum from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

