Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,955 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in AECOM by 31.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AECOM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in AECOM by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in AECOM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AECOM by 1,261.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM Stock Performance

AECOM stock opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.52 and its 200-day moving average is $79.55.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.