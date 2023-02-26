Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 490 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in argenx were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,680,000 after acquiring an additional 294,228 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of argenx by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,237,000 after purchasing an additional 182,835 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 62.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 128,759 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,138,000 after purchasing an additional 79,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in argenx by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 569,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,773,000 after purchasing an additional 53,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.
argenx Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of argenx stock opened at $366.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 0.73. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $256.44 and a 12 month high of $407.93.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on argenx (ARGX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.