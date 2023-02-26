Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 490 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in argenx were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,680,000 after acquiring an additional 294,228 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of argenx by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,237,000 after purchasing an additional 182,835 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 62.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 128,759 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,138,000 after purchasing an additional 79,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in argenx by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 569,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,773,000 after purchasing an additional 53,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $366.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 0.73. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $256.44 and a 12 month high of $407.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARGX. Cowen increased their price objective on argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on argenx in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of argenx from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of argenx from €470.00 ($500.00) to €480.00 ($510.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.00.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

