Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 5,116 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 20.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 228,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after acquiring an additional 38,398 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $193.55 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.20 and a 200 day moving average of $156.96.

In related news, President Luke Larson sold 732 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $130,296.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,044,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, President Luke Larson sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $130,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $50,044,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total transaction of $18,396,571.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,748,153 shares in the company, valued at $523,495,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 351,128 shares of company stock valued at $66,165,548 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

