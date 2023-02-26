Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,214 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,576 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,761 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 47,816 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter worth about $311,000. Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 104.1% in the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 535,823 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 273,249 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 47.6% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Transocean

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $186,755.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 291,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 14,541 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $89,427.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 277,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 291,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,903 shares of company stock valued at $698,560. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Transocean Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on RIG. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

Shares of RIG opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.29. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $7.69.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.89 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. Transocean’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

