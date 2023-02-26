Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TREX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,578,000 after purchasing an additional 651,400 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Trex by 293.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 759,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,353,000 after buying an additional 566,971 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trex by 1,176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 316,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after buying an additional 291,952 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,080,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Trex by 417.1% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 275,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after buying an additional 222,166 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.01. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $92.93.

Several research firms have recently commented on TREX. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Trex from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Trex from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.35.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

