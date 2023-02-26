UBS Group AG Buys 51,333 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,333 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $55.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average is $51.49. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

