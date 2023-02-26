UBS Group AG Has $7.48 Million Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 77,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.20.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $243.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $253.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.67. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.71 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 60.32%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

