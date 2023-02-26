UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,827 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XT. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,580,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 42,753 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

XT stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $60.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

