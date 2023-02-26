Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $148.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

Universal Display Stock Performance

OLED opened at $137.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.68. Universal Display has a one year low of $89.41 and a one year high of $176.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after buying an additional 117,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,758,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,852,000 after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,587,000 after purchasing an additional 53,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,715.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,252 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

