Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $236.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $265.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

