VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $406,440.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total transaction of $406,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,118,788.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $406,200.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.76, for a total transaction of $417,520.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total transaction of $640,290.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total transaction of $423,460.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total transaction of $644,610.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.80, for a total transaction of $423,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total transaction of $415,360.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.25, for a total transaction of $404,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.12, for a total transaction of $400,240.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $404,820.00.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $198.38 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $228.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.97.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The company had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

