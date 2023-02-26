Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Stock Holdings Cut by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $81,870.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,684.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 10,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $168,908.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $3,696.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $81,870.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,684.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 625,810 shares of company stock worth $10,768,193. Corporate insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Trading Down 1.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $13.19 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRBY. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Warby Parker to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Warby Parker Profile

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.