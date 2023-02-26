Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.50 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WEN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.53.
Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30.
The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.
