WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,088,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in WESCO International by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after buying an additional 15,054 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WCC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WESCO International from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

WESCO International Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, CEO John Engel sold 66,120 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $10,696,893.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,923 shares in the company, valued at $68,258,702.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO John Engel sold 66,120 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $10,696,893.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,258,702.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 10,748 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total value of $1,736,446.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,075,148.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International stock opened at $163.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.24. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $172.91. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.27.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Featured Articles

