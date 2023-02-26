Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Wingstop by 535.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 11.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WING. UBS Group increased their price target on Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.82.

Wingstop Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of WING stock opened at $171.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $193.74.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

