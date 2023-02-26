Ycg LLC Acquires 406,078 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ycg LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,904.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,078 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.9% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,824.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2,121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,904.3% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 22,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 20,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $89.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.18. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

