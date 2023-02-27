10,294 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Bill.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 20.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 31.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Bill.com news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $269,244.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 847 shares in the company, valued at $100,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $269,244.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 847 shares in the company, valued at $100,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $92,331.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,522 shares of company stock worth $4,414,107 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bill.com stock opened at $85.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.93. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.96 and a fifty-two week high of $247.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

